Statement by the Spokesperson on the conflict resolution and reconciliation effortsSupport A1+!
Armenia-Azerbaijan: Statement by the Spokesperson on the conflict resolution and reconciliation efforts
This week marks the second anniversary of the end of the 44-day war in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. On this occasion, the EU remembers all Armenian and Azerbaijani victims of the conflict over the past 30 years. Being fully conscious of this difficult legacy, it calls on both sides to turn the page of enmity and continue reconciliation efforts in order to prevent further unnecessary loss of human lives and damages.
The EU welcomes the numerous steps undertaken by the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaderships to overcome their differences and reach a durable and sustainable peace in the region. The EU commends their sustained engagement in ongoing negotiations at various levels and in different formats. While these negotiations are obviously difficult and will require time, it is crucial not to lose the momentum, to agree on concrete steps forward, and to ensure a safe, secure and prosperous environment for the benefit of all populations in the region.
In the still fragile environment, with the wounds of the past 30 years far from being healed, the EU reiterates its call on the sides to moderate their rhetoric and avoid any unnecessary escalation of tensions, including by refraining from threats or allegations against each other and military provocations and actions.
The EU will continue its active engagement in responding to the wish of both sides and supporting them in their work towards a comprehensive and fair settlement of all remaining issues, including through the personal efforts of President of the European Council Charles. Michel, High Representative Josep Borrell, EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar as well as other mechanisms of the EU.