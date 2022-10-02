A A
The statement of the Defender on the video of the execution of Armenian PoWs by the Azerbaijani armed forces
This morning, a video was disseminated on the Azerbaijani social media platforms depicting the execution of the Armenian PoWs by the Azerbaijani servicemen.
At the moment, we have identified the authenticity of the video: it is new, the incident occurred during a large-scale attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia on September 13 of this year.
This fact is confirmed by a combination of examining the terrain, similar video materials in our and other databases, as well as by a complex combination of weather conditions, uniforms of military personnel, the conversation of Azerbaijani servicemen, and other parameters.
This is yet another war crime committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the source of which is a consistent policy of Armenophobia by Azerbaijan, manifesting itself starting from the educational content in all spheres of public life and in the statements of the President of this country himself. By the way, this is also recorded in the recent report of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination concerning Azerbaijan.
This video, among others, will be included in the Ad Hoc Report of the Human rights defender and sent to international organizations and actors.
Today, the UN calendar celebrates the “International day of Non-Violence”, however, the inadequate response of structures with an international human rights mandate to these war crimes, unfortunately, carries the risk of filling such new days in the UN calendar