Ameriabank wins Best Bank in Sustainable Finance award for 2022

Global Finance Magazine has announced its selections for the second annual Sustainable Finance Awards where Ameriabank has been named the Best Bank in Sustainable Finance in Armenia for 2022. The Bank is the first in the region to receive this award.

The awards program recognizes global, regional as well as local leadership in Sustainable Finance - funding for initiatives designed to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change and help build a more sustainable future for humanity.

Winners were chosen by the editors of Global Finance based on entries as well as independent research. Criteria for evaluation included governance policies and goals as well as measurable achievements in environmental and social sustainability financing.

Global Finance publisher and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo commented: “ The pandemic and energy-sector disruptions have heightened awareness of climate change risks, while technological innovations present new possibilities and offer new solutions to mitigate damage and build a sustainable future for all. Global Finance’s Sustainable Finance awards recognize the financial institutions that stand out for their efforts to ensure adequate financing for the full range of initiatives that will ultimately be needed, and their creativity in addressing these long-range issues .”

Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, commented: “ Ameriabank’s long-term strategy is based on the principle of sustainable development. We continuously look for new opportunities and mobilize international partnerships to expand our sustainable finance portfolio. In all our sustainability efforts we are guided by global concerns around environmental and climate change related risks and feel responsible to play our part in bringing about solutions to address them. The Global Finance’s recognition is an enormous motivation for all of us at Ameriabank to put more effort in doing business responsibly and support Armenia’s transition towards a sustainable future .”

Ameriabank has a long-term commitment to creating a sustainable environment and supporting customers’ transition towards a carbon neutral economy. The Bank has developed a Green Bond Framework which is consistent with the International Capital Market Association’s (“ICMA*”) current Green Bond Principles (“GBP”) and is in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Since 2009, Ameriabank has financed more than USD 225 million worth energy efficiency and renewable energy projects with the support of various international financial institutions and impact investors.

In 2020, Ameriabank became the first Bank in Armenia to issue Green Bonds and has a commitment to become a leading regional issuer of Green Bonds.