Global Finance names Ameriabank Best Bank in Armenia in 2022

Ameriabank has been named Best Bank in Armenia in 2022 by Global Finance, a

leading magazine specializing in coverage of international finance sector. The announcement

has come as the publication summed up its 29th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks,

assessing the financial performance for the reporting period and achievements of the Banks in

more than 150 countries and territories around the world.

The selection has been made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with

corporate financial executives, bankers and analysts based on criteria, such as growth in

assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and

innovation in products. The selection has also considered opinions of equity analysts, credit

rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry.

Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance mentioned, that with the

financial world in a state of turmoil, corporate leaders faced a new set of challenges concerning

the choice of their banking relationships. “Our awards support decision-makers in selecting the

best financial partners,” he added.

Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, said: “We are delighted to be awarded Best Bank in

Armenia by Global Finance for another year. This is the objective and much-valued recognition

of our financial strength as reflected in our leadership position in the market we have been

holding in the past years. In a broader context, this acknowledgement is about our resilience

and ability to respond to external challenges and ever-changing market demands. It also proves

we are on the right track of development and motivates us for a continuous progress to the

benefit of people we serve and work with.”

Ameriabank receives Best Bank award by Global Finance for the eighth time in the last decade

and only a month after being recognized as the Best Investment Bank in Armenia by the same

publication.

About Global Finance

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries and territories.

Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making

investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website

— GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 35 years of experience in

international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the

world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other financial services

providers. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial

community.

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank is the largest financial institution and a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with

assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. Being a dynamically developing universal bank, Ameriabank

provides a large package of innovative banking services through its omni-channel distribution

platform and with clear focus on digital products.

Ameriabank is the absolute leader of the Armenian banking sector by all key financial indicators

(assets, liabilities, loan portfolio, net profile and equity) per the 2021 year-end financial results. The

Bank has adopted a customer-focused approach to ensure service quality and modern banking

experience in an evolving digital environment.

Ameriabank is committed to doing business responsibly and advancing Armenia’s transition towards

a sustainable future.

