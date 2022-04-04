A A
Global Finance names Ameriabank Best Bank in Armenia in 2022
Ameriabank has been named Best Bank in Armenia in 2022 by Global Finance, a
leading magazine specializing in coverage of international finance sector. The announcement
has come as the publication summed up its 29th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks,
assessing the financial performance for the reporting period and achievements of the Banks in
more than 150 countries and territories around the world.
The selection has been made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with
corporate financial executives, bankers and analysts based on criteria, such as growth in
assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and
innovation in products. The selection has also considered opinions of equity analysts, credit
rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry.
Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance mentioned, that with the
financial world in a state of turmoil, corporate leaders faced a new set of challenges concerning
the choice of their banking relationships. “Our awards support decision-makers in selecting the
best financial partners,” he added.
Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, said: “We are delighted to be awarded Best Bank in
Armenia by Global Finance for another year. This is the objective and much-valued recognition
of our financial strength as reflected in our leadership position in the market we have been
holding in the past years. In a broader context, this acknowledgement is about our resilience
and ability to respond to external challenges and ever-changing market demands. It also proves
we are on the right track of development and motivates us for a continuous progress to the
benefit of people we serve and work with.”
Ameriabank receives Best Bank award by Global Finance for the eighth time in the last decade
and only a month after being recognized as the Best Investment Bank in Armenia by the same
publication.
__________________________________________________________________________
About Global Finance
Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries and territories.
Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making
investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website
— GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 35 years of experience in
international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the
world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other financial services
providers. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial
community.
About Ameriabank
Ameriabank is the largest financial institution and a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with
assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. Being a dynamically developing universal bank, Ameriabank
provides a large package of innovative banking services through its omni-channel distribution
platform and with clear focus on digital products.
Ameriabank is the absolute leader of the Armenian banking sector by all key financial indicators
(assets, liabilities, loan portfolio, net profile and equity) per the 2021 year-end financial results. The
Bank has adopted a customer-focused approach to ensure service quality and modern banking
experience in an evolving digital environment.
Ameriabank is committed to doing business responsibly and advancing Armenia’s transition towards
a sustainable future.
picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>