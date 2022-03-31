300 gifts, 3 promotional draws

On March 30, Ameriabank summed up the promotional draws “Live Armenian”, “Live with a Smile” and “Live Limitless” and announced the results.

From December 9, 2021 to March 9, 2022, the Bank offered its cardholders who prefer non-cash purchases and transactions, as well as its new clients, the opportunity to take part in 3 promotional draws and win one of 300 gifts.

“Live Armenian”

The clients participating in this draw had the chance to win one of 150 gift cards of different Armenian brands, each worth AMD 50,000.

The tender was open for participation to those Ameriabank cardholders who performed at least 15 non-cash transactions with their Visa Classic or Visa Gold cards during the specified time period, each transaction for the minimum amount of AMD 5,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency.

“Live with a Smile”

The participants of the “Live with a Smile” draw had a chance to win one of Vesta shop’s gift cards worth AMD 500,000, 100,000 or 60,000, simply opening a smart account with Ameriabank and ordering a free-of-charge card from December 9, 2021 to March 9, 2022 inclusively.

“Live Limitless”

Ameriabank cardholders, fond of making non-cash purchases at foreign online shops, who purchased items with their Visa cards for the minimum total amount of AMD 150,000, participated in the promotional draw “Live Limitless” and got the chance to win one of the 7 travel gift card worth AMD 1,500,000 each.

The winning codes were randomly selected on March 30, at 7:30 p.m., live-streamed on Ameriabank’s Facebook page: https://fb.watch/c4ZGzCD3LF/

Please follow the link for the winning codes: https://ameria.me/3wPiCtw

Please click here for the terms of participation in the draw and other details.

