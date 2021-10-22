A A
Ameriabank. 62.5% Growth in Taxes YOY
According to Q3 2021 data, Ameriabank is the largest taxpayer among Armenian banks.
Overall, the Bank paid AMD 7.13 billion in taxes (as of September 30, 2021), up by 62.5% Y-o-Y.
According to the results of Q3 2021, Ameriabank ranks 15th on the list of 1,000 top taxpayers published by the Tax Service of the Republic of Armenia.
