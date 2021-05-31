A A
182 hearing aids and 2 buses by benefactor Mikayel Vardanyan for students of Special Educational Complex
91 students of Yerevan Special Educational Complex for Children with Hearing Disorders will have state-of-the-art hearing aids of Danish company Oticon, which will allow them to receive acoustic signals within 360 degrees in diameter, separate the noise and clearly receive the sound.
The Educational Complex will also have 2 new Japanese buses, which will ensure the safe transportation of children to school and home.
This is a gift to students of the Educational Complex on the International Day for Protection of Children, June the 1st.
The initiative has been possible with the support of benefactor Mikayel Vardanyan.
The total budget for the charity program is 109 million AMD.