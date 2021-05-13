A A
Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan meets with Foreign Minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis
The Delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan on an official visit to the Republic of Lithuania met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis.
The sides continued the dialogue on bilateral relations, the Nagorno Karabakh problem, the reforms implemented in Armenia and expecting snap parliamentary elections launched in Yerevan in the previous month.
Ararat Mirzoyan informed that Foreign Minister about the border encroachment by Azerbaijan the day before, in response to which Landsbergis expressed deep anxiety on the created situation and assured that the European Union would undertake practical steps on this occasion.