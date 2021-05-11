A A
Covid 19: 475 recoveries and 7 deaths
As of May 11, 11:00 AM, 219596 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 205675 recoveries and 4256 deaths. 8620 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 1019359 tests have been completed.
Thus, 2678 tests were done yesterday, of which 243 new cases. We have 475 recoveries and 7 deaths.
4 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1045.