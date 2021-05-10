A A
The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
As of May 10, 11:00 AM, 219353 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 205200 recoveries and 4249 deaths. 8863 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 1016681 tests have been completed.
Thus, 1790 tests were done yesterday, of which 83 new cases. We have 622 recoveries and 15 deaths.
2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1041.