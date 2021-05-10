The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

Freedom and victory are attained through will and effort. President Sarkissian hosted a group of veterans of the Great Patriotic War

"Azerbaijan is trying to put forward fake agendas, seeking excuses for not fulfilling its humanitarian obligations"։Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Armenia

PACE President Rik Daems on the occasion of Europe Day

NA Deputies and Representatives of Staff Vaccinated against Coronavirus

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh sent letters to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the PR of the OSCE CiO on the threat to water security Artsakh

Serj Tankian and students from Artsakh Sing for Hope

The video message of the EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin

1034 recoveries and 17 deaths

“Armenia is a country where we find the right partners to pursue our development agenda,” says Mr. Huib-Jan de Ruijter

Latvia has finally officially recognized and condemned the Armenian genocide

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

Sergey Lavrov pays tribute to the memory of the Holy Martyrs

Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Noticeboards have been placed in the areas of 38 monuments

Earthquake on the 8th km north-west from Yelpin village

Google Ad

COVID 19: 13 deaths

Uday at Ucom online shop: up to 60% discount for the premium class “nice” phone numbers and gadgets

635 recoveries and 16 deaths

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia regarding the construction works at the Holy Ghazanchetsots Cathedral being carried out by Azerbaijan

32 items were included in the draft law of the regular sittings agenda to be convened on May 4

Nikol Pashinyan, Anna Hakobyan vaccinated against coronavirus

Nikol Pashinyan Not Elected RA Prime Minister

Step up for press freedom in support of freedom for all

Covid-19: 10 deaths

Debate of Draft Law Postponed

You and your team did everything to reach the official recognition and remembrance of the Armenian Genocide: President Armen Sarkissian

Aregak bakery would remain a dream if the EU did not support

Covid19: 536 new cases