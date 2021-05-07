A A
1034 recoveries and 17 deaths
As of May 7, 11:00 AM, 218681 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 203307 recoveries and 4209 deaths. 10129 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 1008307 tests have been completed.
Thus, 3434 tests were done yesterday, of which 356 new cases. We have 1034 recoveries and 17 deaths.
4 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1036.