Covid-19: 10 deaths
As of May 3, 11:00 AM, 217008 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 200472 recoveries and 4149 deaths. 11361 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 993612 tests have been completed.
Thus, 2585 tests were done yesterday, of which 145 new cases. We have 717 recoveries and 10 deaths.
2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1026.