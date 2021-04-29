A A
The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
As of April 29, 11:00 AM, 215528 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 197171 recoveries and 4087 deaths. 13257 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 979060 tests have been completed.
Thus, 4284 tests were done yesterday, of which 656 new cases. We have 882 recoveries and 16 deaths.
4 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1013.