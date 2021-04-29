Comment of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on the Act of Vandalism Against the Statute of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan

EU Statement on captives from the recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

#FreeArmenianPOWs

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

The pastor of Aravus village submitted alarming complaints to the Staff of the Human Rights Defender

Minister Landsbergis visits the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

We appreciate the dialogue between Armenia and Lithuania ։Ara Aivazian

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

“I considered it important to tender my resignation today, on Citizen’s Day” – Prime Minister’s Message to the Nation

U.S. President Joe Biden recognizes the Armenian Genocide

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey

RA NA Speaker Has a Telephone Talk with Speaker of RF FA State Duma

Delegation Led by President of Central American Parliament Led by Carolina Fernández Arrives in Armenia

Announcement of events commemorating the victims of the Genocide

"The only way to seek to live up to the phrase ‘never again’ is to honestly and openly accept the past"

Google Ad

President of Senate of France Gérard Larcher to arrive in Armenia

4015 tests are done

Second part of the interview with Philip Lynch, Independent Board Member at Ameriabank

Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh Condemns the Enemy's Firing of the Settlements of Artsakh

Լegislative challenges to Media

Statement by the Monitoring committee on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

I expect we will have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday: Jen Psaki

Over 100 U.S. Representatives Call on President Biden to Recognize Armenian Genocide

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

Gurgen Khachatryan. Despite the difficulties, we managed to overcome the crisis at Ucom

Answer of the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia to the question of the media regarding the statement of the President of Azerbaijan

Diversity but not yet independence: Press Freedom in Armenia

Leaders' Summit on Climate to take place April 22-23