The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
As of April 27, 11:00 AM, 214064 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 195701 recoveries and 4058 deaths. 13297 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 969969 tests have been completed. Thus, 4277 tests were done yesterday, of which 595 new cases.
We have 801 recoveries and 18 deaths. 6 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1008.