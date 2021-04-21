A A
Covid 19: 1033 new cases and 25 deaths
As of April 21, 11:00 AM, 210518 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 190271 recoveries and 3944 deaths. 15316 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 946642 tests have been completed.
Thus, 4641 tests were done yesterday, of which 1033 new cases. We have 583 recoveries and 25 deaths.
5 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 987.