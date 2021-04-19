A A
The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
As of April 19, 11:00 AM, 208818 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 189017 recoveries and 3895 deaths. 14924 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 937603 tests have been completed.
Thus, 2176 tests were done yesterday, of which 298 new cases. We have 1551 recoveries and 17 deaths.
2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 982.