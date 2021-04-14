A A
The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
As of April 14, 11:00 AM, 205128 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 184243 recoveries and 3794 deaths. 16134 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 915473 tests have been completed.
Thus, 5869 tests were done yesterday, of which 1075 new cases. We have 583 recoveries and 19 deaths.
2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 957.