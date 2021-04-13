Such anti-human behavior of the Azerbaijani high-ranking leadership is more vocal than any statement or PR-campaign on peace:MFA of Armenia

Newly elected Deputy Vahagn Aleksanyan sworn in

Ararat Mirzoyan to leave for Saint Petersburg on a working visit

Migration Committee Chair expresses deep concern over the fate of alleged captives and missing persons from the recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Angela Merkel to address PACE spring session

726 new cases in Armenia: COVID-19

The so-called "Park" dedicated to the Artsakh war in Baku is a proof of Azerbaijani genocidal policy and state supported Armenophobia

The announcement of British Embassy

The U.S. Embassy offers condolences to Hirair Hovnanian’s family and friends

RA Issued Eurobonds Are Now Traded on Armenia Securities Exchange

ADB Supports Digital Platform to Help Improve Land Resources Management in Armenia

COVID 19: 510 new cases and 18 deaths

"We need speed and simplicity to remove barriers to the acquisition, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally"

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99

President Sarkissyan meets with US Ambassador to Armenia Lynn Tracy

President Armen Sarkissian met with the rectors of some state universities

FAO Food Price Index rising for tenth straight month

COVID 19: 28 deaths

ATTENTION. the air temperature will gradually go up by 7-9 degrees

"Sputnik-V" is delivered to Armenia

Pleased with the outcome of his meeting with Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister calls it productive

The European Union and WHO deliver new shipment of oxygen concentrators

Vladimir Putin receives Nikol Pashinyan in the Kremlin

Endorsement to Legislative Package on Making Amendments and Addenda to Constitutional Law RA Judicial Code

First Female MPs

Thanks to you, our country is standing today, in true sense of my words. Arman Tatoyan

Defense departments heads discusses the situation related to the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh

United States provides additional $1,000,000 to Armenia