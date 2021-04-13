A A
726 new cases in Armenia: COVID-19
As of April 13, 11:00 AM, 204053 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 183660 recoveries and 3775 deaths. 15663 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 909604 tests have been completed.
Thus, 3427 tests were done yesterday, of which 726 new cases. We have 824 recoveries and 22 deaths.
2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 955.