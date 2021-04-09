A A
The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
As of April 9, 11:00 AM, 201158 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 180160 recoveries and 3697 deaths. 16357 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 894461 tests have been completed.
Thus, 4589 tests were done yesterday, of which 1029 new cases. We have 1117 recoveries and 22 deaths.
4 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 944.