A A
COVID 19: 28 deaths
As of April 8, 11:00 AM, 200129 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 179043 recoveries and 3675 deaths. 16471 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 889872 tests have been completed.
Thus, 4943 tests were done yesterday, of which 1231 new cases. We have 816 recoveries and 28 deaths.
4 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 940.