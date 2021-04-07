A A
1025 new cases
As of April 7, 11:00 AM, 198898 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 178227 recoveries and 3647 deaths.
16088 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 884929 tests have been completed.
Thus, 4639 tests were done yesterday, of which 1025 new cases. We have 626 recoveries and 20 deaths. 4 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease.
The total of such cases is 936.