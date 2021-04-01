A A
The Head of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces received the Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Troop
On March 31, Head of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan received Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone to control the ceasefire regime.
During the meeting, issues of ensuring security and organizing cooperation were discussed, the importance of ensuring the return of Armenian prisoners of war and search for missing persons was emphasized. The Head of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces thanked Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov for the effective work and efforts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.