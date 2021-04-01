A A
COVID 19: 1097 new cases, 617 recoveries and 18 deaths
As of April 1, 11:00 AM, 193736 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 173681 recoveries and 3533 deaths. 15622 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 860046 tests have been completed.
Thus, 6217 tests were done yesterday, of which 1097 new cases. We have 617 recoveries and 18 deaths. 8 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 900.