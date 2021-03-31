The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia:1148 new cases.

Mr John Gallagher arrived to take up the role of UK Ambassador to Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian received the Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan

Prime Minister chairs Security Council meeting

Google Ad

Ara Aivazyan leaves for Moscow

Comment by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh in Connection with the Attacks on Civilian Vehicle

Mechanical siren will be tested in Verin Dvin community

"The borders and maps of the First Republic of Armenia cannot be ignored in the process of determining state borders of the Republic of Armenia today"

Armenia-Romania match referees are from Latvia

750 new cases

Government set to tighten COVID-19 response measures

Speaker of Parliament underlines the priority for the Armenian side the return of the prisoners of war

The statement of the Human Rights Defender RA

Deputy Suren Grigoryan submitted resignation letter

MES summarizes previous week: there were 371 cases in total, 158 of which were emergent and 8 deaths

Suicide attempt of a citizen was prevented

Google Ad

424 new cases

Armenian National team took 3 points from Iceland

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia will present this case to the international bodies

Constitutional Court upholds Robert Kocharyan's application

"All the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Co-Chair countries, UNESCO must immediately intervene to preserve the Armenian historical-cultural heritage"

Former Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh hold a meeting

The Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh hold joint meeting

At the night of March 28-29, negative temperature is predicted in the valley zone of the Republic

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia :18 deaths

Armenian National team took 3 points from Liechtenstein

A training alert was announced in the military unit

Foreign Ministry Spoekesperson’s comment on the destruction of Zoravor Surb Astvatsatsin Church