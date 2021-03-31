Open news feed Close news feed
կորոնա
A A
Official

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia:1148 new cases.

192639 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 173064 recoveries and 3515 deaths.

15168 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 853829 tests have been completed.

Thus, 6354 tests were done yesterday, of which 1148 new cases.

We have 459 recoveries and 18 deaths. 2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 892.


Armenian / Russian