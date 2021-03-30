A A
750 new cases
The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia 30 March 2021 Tuesday As of March 30, 11:00 AM, 191491 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 172605 recoveries and 3497 deaths.
14499 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 847475 tests have been completed. Thus, 4658 tests were done yesterday, of which 750 new cases. We have 509 recoveries and 21 deaths.
8 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 890.