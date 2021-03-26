A A
Hakob Arshakyan received the delegation led by the Minister of Defense of Iraq (video)
Minister Hakob Arshakyan received the delegation led by the Minister of Defense of Iraq Juma Inad Saadoun Khattab at the Minister of High-Tech Industry of the RA.
Iraqi Defense Ministry delegation got introduced with a number of products and solutions offered by Armenia's military-industrial complex. The companies of the military-industrial complex have demonstrated the capabilities of Armenian weapons.
Minister Arshakyan welcomed the Iraqi delegation and noted that the visit proves the partnership and friendship between the two countries. Arshakyan expressed the readiness to activate collaboration in the field of military industry and other areas under the responsibility of the Ministry.
Iraqi Minister of Defense mentioned that the visit of delegation to Armenia has two main purposes: Improvement and development of relations between two friendly countries and development of military-technical cooperation.
At the close of the meeting the sides expressed a mutual intent for close cooperation. Hakob Arshakyan especially emphasized the importance of the visit of Iraqi Defence Ministry`s working group to Armenia