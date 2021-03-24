A A
The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
As of March 24, 11:00 AM, 186184 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 169485 recoveries and 3398 deaths.
12436 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 817406 tests have been completed. Thus, 5330 tests were done yesterday, of which 1164 new cases. We have 313 recoveries and 14 deaths. 3 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease.
The total of such cases is 865.