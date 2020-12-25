A A
17 parties dictate the theses that led to this war - political scientist (video)
Arman Grigoryan, a political scientist and lecturer at Leah University in the United States, stated in an interview with "A1+" that the world told us to make concessions to end this status quo, but we challenged the whole world, including Russia. "And we should not be surprised that Russia did not support our maximalist position."
Referring to the Homeland Salvation Movement formed by 17 parties, the political scientist says that the signals and statements coming from them show that those people have not learned any lessons from the result of the war. "17 parties dictate the theses that led to this war," he stated.