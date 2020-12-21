Concert of gratitude to soldier (video)
The Yerevan State Conservatory after Komitas was not left out of the Artsakh war. Many university students, graduates, volunteers, conscripts, took part in the war. Three students of the conservatory were killed on the battlefield, seven were wounded, there are also missing ones.
On the eve of Christmas, the conservatory organized a charity fundraiser dedicated to the participants of the war. The fundraiser started on December 17 and will continue until December 25. The amount of the donation is set at 5,000 AMD, 10,000 AMD, 20,000 AMD 50,000 AMD և 100,000 AMD, the participants of the donation will be given certificates of gratitude with the corresponding nominal value. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Soldiers' Insurance Fund.
Tomorrow, on December 22, Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall will host a charity evening entitled "Concert of Gratitude" with the participation of the best students of the conservatory, lecturers and musicians of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra. The spectators of the concert will be the military students who took part in the military operations.
To note, the concert will be broadcast on "A1+".