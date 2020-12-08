LIVE. Parents of missing servicemen at Ministry of Defense

Soldiers on 7-day vacation

Ceasefire regime maintains

Armenian President asks for Putin’s support in demarcation process between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Armenia should promote use of minority languages in education, broadcasting, contacts with authorities

People still remember and experience catastrophe of '88

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will pay a working visit to France

Owner of Dvin hotel gathering political team

Armenian captives to not take part in march of Azerbaijani military parade

New group of specialists from Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrives in Stepanakert

Gyumri Drama Theater actor, RA Honored Artist Yuri Voskanyan dies

Restoration works of Kapan's "Syunik" airport completed

Residents of Kotayk region marching to rally

Azerbaijanis demand that Armenian side withdraw 750 meters from village of Aravus in Syunik

Only God won this war, he took so many children and enriched himself - 19-year-old hero's sister

Problems of demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border - discussion

Zhirayr Sefilyan touches upon candidate of Prime Minister of 17 forces

New campaign was initiated against me and the Bright Armenia - Edmon Marukyan

Famous photo guy from war Arman Edigaryan is at home

Traffic at Myasnikyan Avenue to be temporarily suspended

List of planned charter flights from Moscow to Yerevan

Atmosphere created in Yerevan after 6 o'clock today is a real threat to the authorities - ARF Youth Union member

They promise to achieve goal of Nikol Pashinyan's resignation - series of photos

Another Artsakh citizen born in Gavar

French National Assembly adopts resolution on urgent need to recognize Nagorno Karabakh

French company to donate rescue vehicles to Artsakh

De-occupation by Azerbaijan of the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh․ Ara Aivazian

Joint Statement by the Heads of Delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair Countries

Vitaly Balasanyan appointed Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh