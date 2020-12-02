A A
Citizens support to replenish blood supplies for many soldiers needed
The Blood Bank of Yolyan Hematology Center informs that they need to the citizens support again to replenish blood supplies for many soldiers.
All blood types are required, but the priority is given to the people with 🩸A (II) RH + (second positive) blood type. Many healing soldiers need your blood.
The Blood Bank of the Hematology Center is open from Monday to Friday, from 09:00 to 13:00.
Donors are accepted with an identity document. ☎️ Phone 010-28-38-23