4-point earthquake near Georgian town hit
On November 30, at 19:09 local time, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian ministry of emergency situations detected an earthquake at the northern latitude 41.310 and eastern longitude 43.980 geographic coordinates (Georgia, 19km south-west from the town of Dmanisi) with 2.9 magnitude and 10km depth.
The tremor measured magnitude 4 points at the epicenter area.
The earthquake was also felt in Metsavan and Dzoramut villages of Armenia’s Lori province with magnitude 2-3 points.