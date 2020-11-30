4-point earthquake near Georgian town hit

Pupils of 5-12 grades to resume classes in offline format

Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Life in Artsakh after war

Google Ad

Ameriabank Successfully Placed Its First Ever Green Bond

Positions for defenders of Taghavard are in same place

Armen Ghevondyan appointed Deputy FM

Azerbaijan artificially delays the process of exchange of the prisoners of war and bodies and continues cruel treatment

Moscow-Gyumri-Moscow flights resumed

Additional group of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrives in Stepanakert to provide assistance to local population

National Assembly rejects bill on abolishing martial law with 56 votes against

I am not going to leave the country - Alen Simonyan

From city to city. Diaspora Armenians sing for soldiers and people of Artsakh

International recognition of Artsakh is on the international agenda - Nikol Pashinyan

French Senate adopts resolution calling for recognition of Artsakh

November 25 day of Russian peacekeepers

Google Ad

Mesrop Mesropyan to be appointed governor of Kotayk

Rostov-on-Don charter flight to take place on November 26

First Artsakh citizen born in Stepanakert after war

From the French Phonethon to the 2020 Telethon: Global Armenian Mobilization Continues

Another World Cup canceled due to coronavirus

Israeli Armenians continue to support

Liturgy in memory of victims of Artsakh war served in St. Nicholas Church in Rome

Ararat Mirzoyan holds telephone conversation with Russian Chairman of State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin

Arayik Harutyunyan relieved of post of Minister of Education and Science

Light snow on roads of Goris region

PM to hold meetings with representatives of families of missing and captured persons

More humanitarian aid arrives to Armenia from the Diaspora

In the Diaspora, despair is put aside and the struggle continues