The person in the attached video, who was treated inhumanely by the Azerbaijani armed forces, is 80-year-old Jonik Tevosyan (video)

In the framework of the fact-finding mission of the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh Republic, it turned out that the person in the attached video, who was treated inhumanely by the Azerbaijani armed forces, is 80-year-old Jonik Tevosyan, a resident of Shushi. He did not manage to leave Shushi and fell under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Jonik Tevosyan's family members applied to our staff asking for help in protecting the rights of their relative. We have provided the available information to the International Committee of the Red Cross, requesting that the protection of the life and other rights of the citizen of Artsakh Republic be ensured as soon as possible, in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law.

This video once again reveals the systemic and deep nature of the anti-Armenian sentiments in Azerbaijan, which are fully encouraged by the state. This is an episode of a great chain of Armenophobia and war crimes, and it is unfortunate to note that more than one such cruel episode is not only directly welcomed by the Azerbaijani society, but also continues due to the blindness, deafness and dumbness of the international community.

Together with the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Armenia we will present this case to the relevant international bodies and we will be consistent in achieving proper assessments.