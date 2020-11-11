President Sarkissian meets with Republic party chairman Aram Sargsyan (video)

Artsakh National Assembly deputy reads Vitaly Balasanyan's message

President Sarkissian meets with Republic party chairman Aram Sargsyan

Opposition Bright Armenia faction initiates petition on convening emergency session of Parliament

Serzh Sargsyan summoned by National Security Service

Journalist organizations about attack on Azatutyun Radio

New video from WarGonzo

Iranian President expresses satisfaction over declaration of ending war in Nagorno Karabakh

Identities of people who committed violations in NA clarified, some of them arrested

I congratulate our friends Armenia and Azerbaijan for ending a tragic war - Georgian President

Kremlin denies reports on deployment of Turkish troops in Karabakh

LIVE

Conversation with a citizen. My fault - Prime Minister

Statement by the RA High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia regarding the downing of the Russian Mi-24 helicopter by the armed forces of Azerbaijan

European Union disburses over € 35 million in grants to address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia

Stepanakert again bombarded by Azerbaijani forces

Turkish Finance Minister resigns

Google Ad

Video of "capture" of Shushi Fortress shot in another place

RA Prosecutor General's Office turns to Diplomatic representations and International organizations accredited in RA

The battle for Shushi continues

Along with hostilities,Azerbaijan continues to destroy peaceful settlements with long-range missiles

“World War III is on its way in the form of hybrid warfare” – Nikol Pashinyan’s interview to German ARD TV channel

The opponent, involving new forces and military means, continues to fulfill its plans to capture Shushi

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on the ongoing war crimes of Azerbaijan

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia and the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh published an ad hoc report on the use of incendiary ammunition

Serj Tankian about war, diaspora and 2 new songs of SOAD

For about two days now, the fighting around Shushi has not stopped

Statement by the Committee on Culture on the change of the status of Hagia Sophia

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

3 victims as result of shelling of peaceful settlements at night