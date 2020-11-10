A A
Identities of people who committed violations in NA clarified, some of them arrested (video)
On the night of November 10, a number of activities are being carried out in the administrative buildings of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, in the administrative buildings of the National Assembly, in government residences and other places in connection with the actions of some persons who have shown illegal behavior.
The identities of the people who committed violations have already been clarified, there are those who have been brought and arrested. Necessary measures are taken to find out the identities of other persons who have committed illegal behavior.