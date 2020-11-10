A A
Kremlin denies reports on deployment of Turkish troops in Karabakh
Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that there is no talk on deployment of Turkish servicemen in Nagorno Karabakh in the official text of the statement signed by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“There is no word on that in the text of the statement. There is no agreement on that. The deployment of Turkish servicemen is not agreed upon. There has been a talk on creation of a monitoring center in the Azerbaijani territory, and it has been a subject of a separate agreement. It’s not Karabakh”, Peskov said.