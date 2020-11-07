A A
The opponent, involving new forces and military means, continues to fulfill its plans to capture Shushi (video)
In the vicinity of Shushi, near the city itself, in the direction of the roads, the Azerbaijani armed forces managed to approach. The battles do not stop night and day.
At this moment, our army is persistently resisting, inflicting significant losses on the wings, rear, channels, but the battles are persistent and continuous.
In the direction of Martuni, the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to attack with the help of armored vehicles, but after losing one or two units of armored vehicles, they were thrown back to the starting lines, leaving corpses.
Fighting took place south of Berdzor. They tried several times to advance but failed. Our subdivisions managed to make some improvements in that direction.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan