International Scientific-Educational Center of Armenia invites master students of Artsakh universities to participate in its master classes
Students from Artsakh are deprived of their right to education as a result of the hostilities in Artsakh.
The International Scientific-Educational Center of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, always emphasizing the role of education and science, kindly invites the master students of Artsakh universities to participate in the master classes of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia as a free listener.
Artsakh students wishing to participate in the courses can fill in the application form below, after which the specialists of the center will register them in the distance learning system of the National Academy of Sciences. After completing the application, master students will have the opportunity to enter and participate in various courses with a preferred specialization.
If necessary, Artsakh students will be provided with technical assistance.
Application link: https://forms.gle/Sdo2teTnnSMjSdGe9
Contact phone number: 010584541.