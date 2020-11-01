A A
Today, the Azerbaijani troops, terrorist groups, mercenaries, and bandits have continued their offensive operations in different directions (video)
Today, the Azerbaijani troops, terrorist groups, mercenaries, and bandits have continued their offensive operations in different directions, mainly in small groups, with focal attacks, using artillery, air strikes in some places, and tactical air forces.
During the whole day, no significant positional changes took place in all directions, despite the hostilities. At this moment, the battles continue.
The second mercenary terrorist was shown today, who confessed how he was recruited, paid and used with the other mercenaries, how and in what way the Azerbaijanis use them against Armenians.
No matter how much Turkey and Azerbaijan try to deny the existence of mercenary terrorists, their use in the military actions, we know very well and we have complete information, where, in which place, how they are given tasks, what problem they try to solve with them. Attempts to carry out specific tasks on the front line with them show that the ground potential of the Azerbaijani armed forces has been seriously damaged; the main hope remains these mercenaries.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan