84-year-old Misha Melkumyan, a civilian captured by the Azerbaijani armed forces, died this night - Arman Tatoyan
Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan writes on his Facebook page.:
"I have just learned that 84-year-old Misha Melkumyan, a civilian captured by the Azerbaijani armed forces, died this night. Taking into account all the evidence and facts on inhuman treatment and cruelty of Armenians captured by Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the reasonable assumption on the reason of our compatriot’s death becomes clear. My condolences to Misha Melkumyan’s all relatives."