Azerbaijani forces attempt to launch new offensive in south-eastern direction
The Artsakh Defense Army reports:
"Reconnaissance and strike countermeasures continued to be taken overnight October 29-30 in the deployment locations of the Azeri forces. A large quantity of Azerbaijani armament and personnel were eliminated.
After midnight the Azerbaijani forces attempted to launch a new offensive in the south-eastern direction, which was thwarted by the army units. The Azerbaijani forces also attempted to gain success in the northern part of the frontline, and these attempts were also thwarted. The Azerbaijani forces suffered heavy losses here as well.
The Azerbaijani forces resumed shelling the residential areas of the towns and cities of Artsakh."
The Artsakh Defense Army said it continues the “search and destroy” countermeasures against the attacking Azeri forces.