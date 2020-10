Hundreds of Turks hold rally in Lyon

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of Turks held a rally in Lyon, France. In the city streets, they were chanting several threats to towards Armenians.

This punitive expedition organized by the Turks got its response from the Armenians, when Armenians hold demonstration in the morning, during which there were clashes.

According to different estimates, there was a crowd of about 150 Turks.