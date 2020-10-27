Enemy targeted the southern border of Armenia. There are wounded. (video)

-
The Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh prepared the second report on the inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijan
Armenia has every right to hit Baku Oil Pipelines with Iskanders - NA MP
Enemy targeted the southern border of Armenia. There are wounded.
Guys, the Homeland needs you - Karine Khodikyan
Enemy continues firing in direction of southern border of Republic of Armenia
Each of us can contribute to victory by ensuring sufficient amount of blood resources
Armenian side has already retaliated - Shushan Stepanyan
President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the Volunteers' Union of Crimea Armen Martoyan
Azerbaijani side shells Armenian border guard positions located in south-eastern direction at junction with Iran
107 Artsakh children born in capital since September 27
Sotk-Karvachar highway closed
Insulting Muslims over abhorrent crimes of extremists is an opportunistic abuse of freedom of speech - Iran's Zarif
Exclude the use of smartphones - Ministry of Defense
Artsakh Ombudsman researches some speculated photos of children
Anna Hakobyan to depart to assist with protection of our borders with detachment of 13 females
The safety and rights of our people are not subject to compromise - Arayik HarutyunyanLIVE
Nikol Pashinyan talks about another failed ceasefire
Intensity of bombing has drastically increased - Shushan Stepanyan
Iran sends special units and military equipment to NK and Nakhichevan borders
1 civilian killed and 2 wounded in Avetaranots village as result of Azerbaijani missile attacks
At this difficult for Armenia and Artsakh moment, Austria has reiterated its unambiguous support to the Armenian people - Armen Sarkissian
Letters with such content should not be believed as well as any data should not be transmitted - Personal Data Protection Agency
Symbol of "bloody wash" action by Armenians of Canada explained
Armenians also win in field of education
State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh asks Stepanakert residents not to panic in event of hearing sounds of explosions
Azerbaijani side violates ceasefire in peaceful settlements
The Armenian side will continue to strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime
