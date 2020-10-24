A A
Azeris illegally take passwords and usernames of Armenian social network accounts and start to manage those pages
The Human Rights Defender of Armenia has obtained objective evidence certifying that Azeris illegally take passwords and usernames of Armenian social network accounts and start to manage those pages.
Evidence shows that these social network pages or accounts are activated from the Azerbaijani IP (Internet Protocol) domain. Our monitoring at the moment shows that these are our compatriots who were taken prisoners of war or otherwise appeared in Azerbaijan.
Hatred is being spread from the mentioned pages of Armenian users. These pages also spread materials to incite public and political enmity both in Armenia and Artsakh, causе tensions, panic and anxiety in the society.
Monitoring of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender has revealed cases when Armenian social network accounts reacted to the mentioned materials, obviously not knowing that the social network page is managed from Azerbaijan. Therefore, it is necessary to be extremely careful when using or disseminating materials through social media.
Here is some evidence; these and all above mentioned materials are duly documented by the Human Rights Defender of Armenia to send to relevant international bodies.