Sotk-Karvachar highway closed
The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that the roads in the territory of the Republic of Armenia are passable. Due to the security reasons of the citizens, the Sotk-Karvachar highway is closed.
About Lars:
According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the Crisis Management Center of North Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, due to the state of emergency, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.
According to the information received from the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision banning foreigners from entering Georgia remains in force. The ban does not apply to cargo transportation.