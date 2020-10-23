Lebanese canteen distributes free food to people of Artsakh - video

Patriotic song for our guys fighting on battlefield

Armenians of Pulkario organize car rally in support of Artsakh's independence

A new consignment of Humanitarian Aid has arrived in Armenia thanks to Armenian Communities in France and Germany

Andranik Andikyan dies because of novel coronavirus

All American Citizen and visa services at U.S. Mission in Turkey’s facilities to be temporarily suspended

New losses of Azerbaijan include 4 UAVs, 8 armored vehicles, 80 casualties

Action near European Parliament - video

Air temperature to not change significantly

Protest action in Strasbourg - video

They separate light from darkness with weapons, will, life - Shushan Stepanyan

Azerbaijan has repeatedly used widely banned cluster munitions in residential areas in Nagorno-Karabakh - Human Rights Watch

Pallone to Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Supporting Artsakh’s Right to Self-Determination

Rally to UN Office - video

Former MP David Matevosyan dies

Azerbaijani armed forces bombarding number of villages of Martuni region with Smerch heavy multiple rocket launchers

US Congressman Pallone to submit resolution on Artsakh international recognition

There is mourning in Azeris Facebook accounts - Razminfo editor

Working visit of Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to United States of America commenced

A resident of the village of Mets Masrik of the Gegharkunik region of Armenia died

Putin speaks about war in NKR and Erdogan

I am against the idea of creating an operative headquarters - Gagik Tsarukyan leaves NSS

I will reach Yerevan by bicycle from Meghri to Nakhichevan - resident of Meghri

Gagik Tsarukyan released on AMD 100,000,000 bail

PCR sampling for COVID-19 at the airport

Aliyev not ruling out meeting with Pashinyan in Moscow

Russian State Duma notes possibility of Russian airborne operation in Nagorno-Karabakh region

«50 PLUS»: The initiative launched in numerous communities in the Diaspora gives new impetus to the Global Armenian Mobilization of Resources

Doctor performing his professional duty on battlefield dies