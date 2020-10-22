Putin speaks about war in NKR and Erdogan - video (video)

-
Putin speaks about war in NKR and Erdogan - video
I am against the idea of creating an operative headquarters - Gagik Tsarukyan leaves NSS
I will reach Yerevan by bicycle from Meghri to Nakhichevan - resident of Meghri
Gagik Tsarukyan released on AMD 100,000,000 bail
PCR sampling for COVID-19 at the airport
Aliyev not ruling out meeting with Pashinyan in Moscow
Russian State Duma notes possibility of Russian airborne operation in Nagorno-Karabakh region
«50 PLUS»: The initiative launched in numerous communities in the Diaspora gives new impetus to the Global Armenian Mobilization of Resources
Doctor performing his professional duty on battlefield dies
Every time I return from the front line with new and renewed strength - Artsakh President
Defense of homeland on front line - video
You are awaited in the frontline more than ever - President of Artsakh
The best birthday present - Kim Kardashian on announcement of the Library of Congress
Press conference of Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Bayburdyan
Groups of Human Rights Defender visit people from Artsakh
Destruction of hostile military infrastructure - video
2306 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia
People ready to transfer proceeds from sale of harvest to army
New South Wales Legislative Assembly officially recognizes independence of Republic of Artsakh
Our minds are on the battlefield - Resident of Neghots
Community volunteer detachments are formed - Tavush regional governor
Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to pay working visit to United States of America
Today, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan issued a manipulative statement․ Statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia
Starting early this morning, hostilities continued in all sectors of the front, including the center
Diaspora Armenian and foreign doctors join work of saving lives
Time will come when we will all go, but now we need keep the back strong - video
Fighting continues in the southern direction - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
The situation with corpses on the battlefield is getting out of control - Ministry of Environment
Black man sings anthem of Armenia in Paris in defense of Artsakh - video
The one who does not wear a mask is a hostile biological weapon - Arayik Harutyunyan