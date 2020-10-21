Vienne appeals to French government to recognize Artsakh Republic (video)

The municipal council of the French city of Vienne passed a resolution recognizing the Republic of Artsakh on Monday, October 19, Deputy Mayor of Vienne Levon Sakounts said.

Meanwhile, the Council of the French Hauts-de-Seine Department issued a statement calling on the French president and the government to reconsider their diplomatic strategy and to render diplomatic assistance to the Republic of Artsakh in the face of the continuing aggression by Azerbaijan.

"There was a demand to apply to the French government to recognize the Artsakh Republic, because we see that other diplomatic strategies do not solve the problem. Naturally, one of the other ways is the Minsk Group co-chairs. If we are at war again today, it is because this group has not been able to find a solution to the problem so far," Sakounts said and added:

"The Diaspora works actively, and naturally, it has its influence in this issue. I am sure that in the coming days we will hear about the adoption of the same type of resolution from other communities."

The Vienna Community Council also discussed a number of issues related to supporting Artsakh as well as providing 5,000 euros to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. According to the deputy mayor, the further steps lead to the recognition of the Artsakh Republic by the French government. They are working so that other French cities also apply to the French government to recognize the Artsakh Republic.