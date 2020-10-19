A A
Mother lives with her four children in someone else's home with bad conditions (video)
Many families living in Ayrum could not get gas to their homes because they did not have money. Ayrum has been supplied with gas for more than a year, but not everyone has gas at home.
Hasmik Parsadanyan, a mother of four children, and her husband do not work, they can hardly afford the daily expenses with the amount of child benefits and the 26,000 AMD pension for her husband's disability.
Details are presented in the "Ankyun +3" TV video.